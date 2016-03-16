NEW YORK, March 16 The S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled fewer rate hikes in coming months.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.78 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,326.31, the S&P 500 gained 11.34 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,027.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.30 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,763.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)