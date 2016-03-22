NEW YORK, March 22 Wall Street closed slightly lower on Tuesday, bouncing back from an initial selloff that followed deadly attacks in Brussels, as declines in consumer and telecom stocks were more than offset by a jump in shares in the healthcare sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.3 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,582.57, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,049.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.79 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,821.66. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)