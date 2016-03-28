US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
NEW YORK, March 28 Wall Street ended little changed on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data reduced concerns about potential interest rate hikes and a dip in oil prices pushed down energy shares.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.73 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,535.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.12 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,037.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.72 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,766.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)