US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street ended down slightly on Thursday but the Dow and S&P 500 posted gains for the quarter after a month-long rally that rescued stocks from their worst start to a year since 2009.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,685.5, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,059.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,869.85. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.