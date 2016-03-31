NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street ended down slightly on Thursday but the Dow and S&P 500 posted gains for the quarter after a month-long rally that rescued stocks from their worst start to a year since 2009.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,685.5, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,059.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,869.85. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)