US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks ended weaker on Monday, pulling back after recent gains, as materials and industrial shares weighed.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.09 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,736.66, the S&P 500 lost 6.69 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,066.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.75 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,891.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
