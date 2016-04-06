NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in healthcare shares after the collapse of the $160 billion merger of Pfizer and Allergan, and by a rise in energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.07 points, or 0.64 percent, to 17,716.39, the S&P 500 gained 21.53 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,066.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 76.78 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,920.72. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)