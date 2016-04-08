US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
NEW YORK, April 8 A sharp rally in crude oil and energy shares helped the Dow and S&P 500 to end with slight gains on Friday, while a drop in shares of biotechs weighed on Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.27 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,577.23, the S&P 500 gained 5.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,047.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,850.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
