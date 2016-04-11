NEW YORK, April 11 Wall Street closed lower after a late selloff on Monday with gains in materials and banks more than offset by declines in consumer staples shares as investors girded for the start of an earnings season expected to be gloomy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.55 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,556.41, the S&P 500 lost 5.61 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,041.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.29 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,833.40. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)