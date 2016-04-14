NEW YORK, April 14 Wall Street was little changed on Thursday after two days of solid gains as investors digested the latest round of big bank earnings and financial shares kept bouncing back.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,926.36, the S&P 500 gained 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,082.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,945.89. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)