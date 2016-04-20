NEW YORK, April 20 Wall Street ended just 2 percent short of a record-high close on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices added to optimism sparked by earnings reports that beat low expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.63 points, or 0.24 percent, to 18,097.23, the S&P 500 gained 1.61 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,102.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.80 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,948.13. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)