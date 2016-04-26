NEW YORK, April 26 The S&P 500 edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in the energy and materials sectors as soft economic data weakened the dollar, giving support to oil and gold prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.85 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,989.09, the S&P 500 gained 3.77 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,091.56 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 7.48 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,888.31. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)