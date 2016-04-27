US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after fears eased that the Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest rates in June, though a slump in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq index.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.74 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,043.06, the S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,095.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.14 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,863.14.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.