NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after fears eased that the Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest rates in June, though a slump in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq index.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.74 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,043.06, the S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,095.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.14 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,863.14.

