NEW YORK May 12 The S&P 500 ended flat on Thursday, with gains in Microsoft, Monsanto and Exxon offsetting a tumble in Apple to a two-year low, but the Nasdaq fell, weighed by the iPhone maker.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.38 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,720.5, the S&P 500 lost 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,064.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.35 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,737.33. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)