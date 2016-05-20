US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
NEW YORK May 20 Wall Street rallied on Friday, led by tech stocks on the back of Applied Materials' profit forecast, ending a volatile week on a positive note.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.86 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,500.26, the S&P 500 gained 12.18 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,052.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.03 points, or 1.21 percent, to 4,769.56. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
