NEW YORK May 23 Wall Street ended lower on Monday as a bounce in Apple failed to offset growing concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than later.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,495.87, the S&P 500 lost 4 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,048.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.78 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,765.78. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)