NEW YORK May 24 Wall Street surged over 1 percent on Tuesday and the Nasdaq had its strongest day in three months as investors made peace with the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 212.71 points, or 1.22 percent, to 17,705.64, the S&P 500 gained 27.98 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,076.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 95.27 points, or 2 percent, to 4,861.06. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)