NEW YORK May 25 Wall Street rose robustly for a second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices and investors becoming more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 145.05 points, or 0.82 percent, to 17,851.1, the S&P 500 gained 14.46 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,090.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.84 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,894.89. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)