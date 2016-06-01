NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday as investors processed data on global manufacturing, U.S. auto sales and inflation for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.65 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,788.85, the S&P 500 gained 2.28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,099.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.20 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,952.25. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)