US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 6 The S&P 500 closed at a 7-month high on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a mostly upbeat picture of the economy but gave little sense of when a rate hike may be coming.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.93 points, or 0.63 percent, to 17,919.99, the S&P 500 gained 10.25 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,109.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.20 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,968.71. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates