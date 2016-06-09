US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed uncertainty weighs on bank stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday after three days of gains as oil prices fell and investors turned to less-risky assets like bonds.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,985.6, the S&P 500 lost 3.58 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,115.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.03 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,958.62. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Feb 2 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, tracking the dollar, after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.
* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)