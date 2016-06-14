US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
NEW YORK, June 14 Wall Street dropped for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as central bank policymakers weighed the health of the U.S. economy and investors worried about an upcoming vote in Britain on whether to leave the European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,676.19, the S&P 500 lost 3.66 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,075.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,843.55. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
