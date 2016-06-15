NEW YORK, June 15 Wall Street fell for a fifth
straight session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left
U.S. interest rates unchanged and investors remained nervous
about an impending vote in Britain on whether to leave the
European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.13 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 17,644.69, the S&P 500 lost 3.53
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,071.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 8.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,834.93.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)