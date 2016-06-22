NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stocks dipped in low trading volume on Wednesday, with traders focusing on Thursday's referendum on whether Britain will remain part of the European Union.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.24 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,780.49, the S&P 500 lost 3.46 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,085.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.44 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,833.32.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)