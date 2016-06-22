US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical risks weigh; earnings eyed
April 12 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as rising geopolitical tensions and the approaching earnings season weighed on investors' risk appetite.
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. stocks dipped in low trading volume on Wednesday, with traders focusing on Thursday's referendum on whether Britain will remain part of the European Union.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.24 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,780.49, the S&P 500 lost 3.46 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,085.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.44 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,833.32.
