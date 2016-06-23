NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, led by bank shares, as Wall Street bet strongly that Britain is voting to remain part of the European Union, potentially avoiding a hit to European trade and its consequences to global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 228.19 points, or 1.28 percent, to 18,009.02, the S&P 500 gained 27.73 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,113.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 76.72 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,910.04. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)