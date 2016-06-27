US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Fed clouds rate hike timing
* Futures down: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 11.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 27 Wall Street tumbled again on Monday after Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, sending major U.S. stock indexes to their worst two-day swoon in about 10 months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 260.3 points, or 1.5 percent, to 17,140.45, the S&P 500 lost 36.85 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,000.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.54 points, or 2.41 percent, to 4,594.44. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The S&P 500 edged higher on Wednesday to cap a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates unchanged, as expected.