(Repeats to link to alerts with no changes to text)

NEW YORK, June 30 Wall Street rolled to a third straight day of gains on Thursday as Britain's central bank raised the prospect of stimulus and consumer staples shares gained on news of Mondelez International's $23 billion bid for Hershey.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 234.49 points, or 1.33 percent, to 17,929.17, the S&P 500 gained 28.08 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,098.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.43 points, or 1.33 percent, to 4,842.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)