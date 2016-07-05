NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks fell Tuesday following their best weekly performance of the year as investors faced continued uncertainty in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and as tumbling oil prices weighed on energy shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 109.92 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,839.45, the S&P 500 had lost 14.47 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,088.48 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 39.67 points, or 0.82 percent, to 4,822.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)