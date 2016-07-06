NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks ended higher on
Wednesday as the Federal Reserve was seen refraining from
raising rates soon, even as economic data showed the world's
largest economy regained speed in the second quarter.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 77.73 points, or 0.44 percent, to
17,918.35, the S&P 500 had gained 11.16 points, or 0.53
percent, to 2,099.71 and the Nasdaq Composite had added
36.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,859.16.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)