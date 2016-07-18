US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK, July 18 Wall Street closed slightly higher on Monday to mint new record highs for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials, fueled by Bank of America's better-than-expected profit and a major tech sector acquisition.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.3 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,532.85, the S&P 500 gained 5.13 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,166.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.20 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,055.78. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
