US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK Aug 1 The S&P 500 and the Dow closed slightly lower on Monday as a drop in oil prices dragged down energy stocks, while tech names Apple and Alphabet helped lift the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.46 points, or 0.15 percent, to 18,404.78, the S&P 500 lost 2.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,170.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.07 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,184.20. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)
