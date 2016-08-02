NEW YORK Aug 2 Stocks fell Tuesday on Wall Street, with each of the major indexes notching their largest daily percentage loss in about a month as economic data and weaker-than-expected auto sales spurred growth concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,313.77, the S&P 500 lost 13.81 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,157.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.46 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,137.73.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)