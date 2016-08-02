US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as earnings, Trump policies weigh
* Futures down: Dow 33 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comments; updates prices)
NEW YORK Aug 2 Stocks fell Tuesday on Wall Street, with each of the major indexes notching their largest daily percentage loss in about a month as economic data and weaker-than-expected auto sales spurred growth concerns.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.74 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,313.77, the S&P 500 lost 13.81 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,157.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.46 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,137.73.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Futures down: Dow 33 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comments; updates prices)
Jan 31 U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday, the second straight day of decline, as investors focused on President Donald Trump's policies that could prove detrimental to the markets.
* Fear gauge VIX registers largest point gain since early Nov