NEW YORK Aug 16 The high-yielding telecoms and
utilities sectors led declines on Wall Street stocks on Tuesday,
after New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley
said an interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank was
possible as early as next month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.03 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 18,552.02, the S&P 500 lost 12
points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,178.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.90 points, or 0.66 percent, to 5,227.11.
The declines come a day after all three major indexes closed
at record highs.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James
Dalgleish)