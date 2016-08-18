US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after Brent crude oil's rise above $50 per barrel boosted energy shares and as Wal-Mart ended at a 14-month high after it raised its outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.76 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,597.7, the S&P 500 gained 4.8 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,187.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.49 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,240.15. (Reporting by Caroline valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
