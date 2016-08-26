NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. stocks ended mostly lower in a volatile session on Friday, bouncing between gains and losses as investors wrestled with the possible timing of a U.S. interest rate hike following comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.01 points, or 0.29 percent, to 18,395.4, the S&P 500 lost 3.43 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,169.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.71 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,218.92.

For the week the Dow fell 0.85 percent, the S&P lost 0.68 percent and the Nasdaq shed 0.37 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)