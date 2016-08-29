NEW YORK Aug 29 Financial and commodity-sector stocks led the S&P 500 higher in a low-volume session on Monday after consumer spending rose for a fourth straight month, pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 107.59 points, or 0.58 percent, to 18,502.99, the S&P 500 gained 11.34 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,180.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.41 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,232.33. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)