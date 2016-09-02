NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stocks advanced on Friday
as a weaker-than-expected payrolls report tamped down
expectations for a September rate hike from the U.S. Federal
Reserve, although hawkish comments from another Fed official
kept expectations intact for one later this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.42 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 18,491.72, the S&P 500 gained 9.12
points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,179.98 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 22.69 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,249.90.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)