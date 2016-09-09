NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday amid investor caution following a nuclear test by North Korea and comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official that supported an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 139.23 points, or 0.75 percent, to 18,340.68, the S&P 500 lost 17.39 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,163.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.92 points, or 0.78 percent, to 5,218.56. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)