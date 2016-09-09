NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day since June, as investors grew nervous following a nuclear test by North Korea and comments by Federal Reserve officials that hinted at a U.S. interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 394.46 points, or 2.13 percent, to 18,085.45, the S&P 500 lost 53.49 points, or 2.45 percent, to 2,127.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.58 points, or 2.54 percent, to 5,125.91.

The three major indexes posted their largest weekly declines in months. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)