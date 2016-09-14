NEW YORK, Sept 14 Wall Street fell on Wednesday as investors worried about future interest rate hikes and cheaper oil dragged down energy shares, although Apple surged to its highest level this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.91 points, or 0.18 percent, to 18,034.84, the S&P 500 lost 1.19 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,125.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.52 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,173.77. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)