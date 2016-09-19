US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 19 A see-saw session on Wall Street on Monday ended little changed, with gains in big bank stocks offsetting a drag from Apple, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve meeting later this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,120.03, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 points, or -0 percent, to 2,139.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.54 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,235.03. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates