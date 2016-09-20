US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Wall Street inched higher on Tuesday, helped by deal-making in the healthcare sector, a day before highly anticipated outcomes of monetary policy meetings in the United States and Japan.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,130.17, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,139.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,241.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates