NEW YORK, Sept 20 Wall Street inched higher on Tuesday, helped by deal-making in the healthcare sector, a day before highly anticipated outcomes of monetary policy meetings in the United States and Japan.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,130.17, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,139.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,241.35. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)