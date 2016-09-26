US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Wall Street fell on Monday as investors hunkered down for the first U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 164.29 points, or 0.9 percent, to 18,097.16, the S&P 500 lost 18.38 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,146.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 5,257.49. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
