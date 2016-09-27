NEW YORK, Sept 27 Consumer and technology stocks, including Amazon, led gains on Wall Street on Tuesday while the perceived win by Democrat Hillary Clinton in the first presidential debate gave broader support to equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 133.34 points, or 0.74 percent, to 18,228.17, the S&P 500 gained 13.82 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,159.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.22 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,305.71. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)