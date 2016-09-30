NEW YORK, Sept 30 Wall Street rallied on Friday, lifted by a surge in Deutsche Bank shares and financial stocks after concerns eased about the health of the German bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 164.63 points, or 0.91 percent, to 18,308.08, the S&P 500 gained 17.09 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,168.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 42.85 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,312.00. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)