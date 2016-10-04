US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors fretted about Britain's exit from the European Union and the prospect of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in coming months.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.79 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,169.06, the S&P 500 lost 10.69 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,150.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.22 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,289.66. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
