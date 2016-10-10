NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as energy shares gained with oil prices and as Apple jumped following problems with rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Note 7 phone.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.89 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,329.38, the S&P 500 gained 9.93 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,163.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.27 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,328.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)