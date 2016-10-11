US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 11 Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as disappointing corporate reports gave a sour tone to the start of earnings season and investors digested possible changing dynamics for the upcoming U.S. elections.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 197.27 points, or 1.08 percent, to 18,131.77, the S&P 500 lost 26.82 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,136.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 81.89 points, or 1.54 percent, to 5,246.79. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates