US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK Oct 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average indexes ended Wednesday's session with slight gains as expectations for timing on a rate hike timing were largely unchanged after minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,144.2, the S&P 500 gained 2.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,139.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.77 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,239.02. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates