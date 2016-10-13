NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, led by declines in financial shares and following weak Chinese economic data, but a late-day rebound in oil prices limited the day's decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.85 points, or 0.25 percent, to 18,099.35, the S&P 500 lost 6.59 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,132.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.69 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,213.33. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)