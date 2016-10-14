US STOCKS-Wall St slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday, with gains in financial shares offset by healthcare declines.
Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about ways the U.S. economy may still be falling short weighed on the market in late trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.98 points, or 0.22 percent, to 18,138.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,133.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.83 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,214.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates
Jan 27 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened little changed on Friday, while strong results from tech companies propped up the Nasdaq.